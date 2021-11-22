Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 51,750.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in VMware were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Barclays began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

Shares of VMW opened at $120.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.95. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.51 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

