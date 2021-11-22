Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Sells $334,850.00 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $126.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.45. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 58.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $378,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.