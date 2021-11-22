MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 18,883 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,883 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

