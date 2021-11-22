Man Group plc Has $393,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,875 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 22,251 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Transocean were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.39. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

