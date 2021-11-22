MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $181,000 in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $2,531,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $2,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

INNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair cut shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

