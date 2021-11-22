MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $181,000 in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $2,531,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $2,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.
INNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair cut shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.
InnovAge Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
