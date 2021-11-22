Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200,878 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $17.25 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

