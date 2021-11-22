Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,996,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after buying an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 31.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,546,000 after buying an additional 535,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $67.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

