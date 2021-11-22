Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,825 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $174.22 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.97 and a 200 day moving average of $163.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMG. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

