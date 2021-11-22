Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 633.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 38,208 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $21,097,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $120.68 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

