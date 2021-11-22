Head to Head Contrast: AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) vs. Its Competitors

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE: AIM) is one of 236 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AIM ImmunoTech to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AIM ImmunoTech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech Competitors 1323 4937 10547 192 2.57

AIM ImmunoTech currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 47.99%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 -$14.40 million -3.95 AIM ImmunoTech Competitors $583.01 million $24.74 million -33.30

AIM ImmunoTech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AIM ImmunoTech. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -13,662.70% -26.80% -25.65% AIM ImmunoTech Competitors -2,707.41% -132.52% -28.12%

Risk & Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AIM ImmunoTech competitors beat AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

