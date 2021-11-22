Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) versus Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Head to Head Comparison

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Shore Bancshares pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

72.7% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shore Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shore Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 22.14% 8.65% 0.84% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $70.43 million 3.33 $15.73 million $1.39 14.37 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services. It also offers commercial checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and overnight investment sweep accounts. The company was founded on March 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

