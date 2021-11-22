Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,156 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.8075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

