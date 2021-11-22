Credit Suisse AG Has $1.29 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of First Bancorp worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBNC opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

FBNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.