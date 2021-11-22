Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after buying an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after buying an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $30,115,000. FMR LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 88.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after buying an additional 1,358,271 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGI stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

