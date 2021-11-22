The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,921 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,893,000 after acquiring an additional 488,687 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 710,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,975,000 after acquiring an additional 218,317 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

GBX stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

