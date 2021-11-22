Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $222.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. Analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.