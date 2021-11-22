Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $712.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.92. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

