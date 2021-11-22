MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,308 Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ALGS opened at $16.00 on Monday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.