MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $151,000 Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $735.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

