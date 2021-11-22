MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.36. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.