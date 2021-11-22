MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,531 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 166.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 66.3% during the second quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 483,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth $237,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.51 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CPLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

