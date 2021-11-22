MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 10,397 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $377.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.50. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

