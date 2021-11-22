Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.17.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $119.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -413.59 and a beta of 1.16. Pegasystems has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $148.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.83.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,274 shares of company stock worth $422,308. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

