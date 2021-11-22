Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,014,000 after purchasing an additional 385,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,328,000 after purchasing an additional 186,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 52.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 170,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,166,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.