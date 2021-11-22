Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Price Target at GBX 5,113.31

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,113.31 ($66.81).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,152 ($54.25) on Monday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 3,960.48 ($51.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,858.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,825.84. The company has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a PE ratio of -10.07.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($59.59), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($595,897.57).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

