Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 21,659 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,659 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period.

Shares of URTH stock opened at $135.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $106.91 and a one year high of $136.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.64.

