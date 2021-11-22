Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells 4,717 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $531,319.46.

POWI stock opened at $106.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.89. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.21 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Power Integrations by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Power Integrations by 291.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Power Integrations by 89.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 59,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

