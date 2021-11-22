Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000.

NASDAQ WALDU opened at $10.38 on Monday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

