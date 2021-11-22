Insider Selling: Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells 92,100 Shares of Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HDSN opened at $4.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.23. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

