Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $477,680.76 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $477,680.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $138.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 237.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.