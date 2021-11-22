Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,543,000 after buying an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 16.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 658,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,303,000 after buying an additional 93,627 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $215.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

