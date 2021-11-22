NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Short Interest Up 17.3% in October

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 696,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 593,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.09. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

NBSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

