Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in October

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 878,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 14th total of 748,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSDF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

