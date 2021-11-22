Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $240,418.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,806 shares of company stock worth $3,630,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.