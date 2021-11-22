Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $242,000 in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,773 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $89,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,021,000 after acquiring an additional 966,323 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 695,228 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after acquiring an additional 92,242 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $69.78 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

