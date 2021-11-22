Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) Holdings Decreased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ramius Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 163,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter worth $1,986,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 42,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SSAAU opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

