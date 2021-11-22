Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $18,422,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,155,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $57.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

