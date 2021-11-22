Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,994 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in United States Steel by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.21. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

