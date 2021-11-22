Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 83.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $30.38 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

