Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $17.05 on Monday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.