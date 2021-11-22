Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 172 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after buying an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,536,000 after buying an additional 65,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,596,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

