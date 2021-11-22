Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,173,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $312.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.86 and a beta of 0.32. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $327.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,625. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

