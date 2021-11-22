AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 6,560 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 128.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $76,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after buying an additional 944,748 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $34,658,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after buying an additional 739,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after buying an additional 717,951 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

