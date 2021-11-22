AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 40.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Workiva by 78.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on WK shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $142.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.49. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.97 and a beta of 1.40. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $2,550,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,046,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,833,325. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.