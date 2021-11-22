Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $112.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

