AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

TPI Composites stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $805.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

