AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,460 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3,097.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 105,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

NYSE:SRC opened at $46.82 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

