RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 393.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $704,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $71.17 on Monday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $640.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 400 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

