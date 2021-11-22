Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,408 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Tejon Ranch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,178 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 95,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,970 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 90.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 265,641 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 126,359 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 14.6% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.95. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $523.25 million, a P/E ratio of 248.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

