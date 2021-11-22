Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Youdao by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

DAO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

NYSE:DAO opened at $15.02 on Monday. Youdao, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

